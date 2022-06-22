Here Is All You Need To Know About iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple is gearing up to launch its new iPhone series at the end of this year. The highly anticipated iPhone 14 series will be having four variants namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Specs, Launch Date & Features

According to the latest reports, it is expected that the company will bring some more significant changes with the iPhone 14 lineup this year. One of the biggest changes is expected to come to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The high-end 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will feature a new hole punch + pill-shaped cutout this year. Apple is going to say goodbye to the notch for its high-end models. It will not only free up some additional screen space but will give the handsets a sleek look.

In addition to that, 14 Pro Max will come with an upgraded front-facing camera with auto-focus. It will have an all-new rear-facing camera with 48MP resolution and 8K video recording. Moreover, the smartphone is expected to be powered by an A16 chip inside. A new purple color option will also make its way to the market. Furthermore, the smartphone will boast an always-on display.

Pro Max’s launch date is expected to be sometime in September. Generally, Apple holds its Special Event to announce the new iPhone lineup on the first or second Tuesday of September. This year, the handsets are expected to go official on September 6th or September 13th. Pre-orders of the highly anticipated lineup will begin on the Friday of that week, followed by a release one week later. A reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the iPhone 14 lineup is still on track for a September launch. The Pro max model is said to be “running behind,” but the situation is “under control” and delays aren’t likely.