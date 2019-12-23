Here is How to Subscribe to Jazz Weekly Youtube Offer
Jazz has introduced a weekly Youtube offer for its users. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will get 5GBs to watch videos on Youtube throughout the week. Jazz users need a balance of Rs. 90 to get this offer. The offer is valid for 7 days. After expiry, you need to resubscribe to this offer.
Jazz Weekly Youtube Offer is Available in Rs. 80 (Incl. tax)
How to Avail the Offer:
- To avail this offer, you need to dial *570#.
Price:
- Jazz Youtube offer is available in just Rs. 80 (Incl. Tax).
Validity:
- The offer is valid for 7 days only. After expiry, you need to resubscribe to this offer.
Terms and Conditions:
- Upon subscription of the offer, the customer will get 5 GBs data usable only for YouTube
- The bundle will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- Overage of Rs 2.0/MB applies after incentive has been exhausted
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle, the base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB