Here is How to Subscribe to Jazz Weekly Youtube Offer

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Dec 23, 2019
Jazz Weekly Youtube Offer

Jazz has introduced a weekly Youtube offer for its users. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will get 5GBs to watch videos on Youtube throughout the week. Jazz users need a balance of Rs. 90 to get this offer. The offer is valid for 7 days. After expiry, you need to resubscribe to this offer.

Jazz Weekly Youtube Offer is Available in Rs. 80 (Incl. tax)

How to Avail the Offer:

  • To avail this offer, you need to dial *570#.

Price:

  • Jazz Youtube offer is available in just Rs. 80 (Incl. Tax).

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for 7 days only. After expiry, you need to resubscribe to this offer.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Upon subscription of the offer, the customer will get 5 GBs data usable only for YouTube
  • The bundle will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
  • Overage of Rs 2.0/MB applies after incentive has been exhausted
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle, the base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

