Here is How to Subscribe to Jazz Weekly Youtube Offer

Jazz has introduced a weekly Youtube offer for its users. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will get 5GBs to watch videos on Youtube throughout the week. Jazz users need a balance of Rs. 90 to get this offer. The offer is valid for 7 days. After expiry, you need to resubscribe to this offer.

Jazz Weekly Youtube Offer is Available in Rs. 80 (Incl. tax)

How to Avail the Offer:

To avail this offer, you need to dial *570#.

Price:

Jazz Youtube offer is available in just Rs. 80 (Incl. Tax).

Validity:

The offer is valid for 7 days only. After expiry, you need to resubscribe to this offer.

Terms and Conditions: