Here is How to Subscribe to Zong Haftawar Load Offer
Zong Haftawar Load offer is not new. However, the company has revised its incentives. The offer is the mixture of on-net, off-net minutes, SMS and MBs. Users can avail this offer on the recharge of Rs. 250. Zong users can subscribe to this offer by dialing a USSD code. Moreover, as its name suggests, it is a weekly offer. With this offer, users can get 3000 SMS, Zong-Zong minutes, MBs and 80 minutes to make calls on other networks.
Offered Incentives:
- 3000 Zong to Zong minutes
- 80 minutes to other networks
- 3000 SMS
- 3000 MB mobile internet
How To Avail this Service:
- Zong users can avail this offer by dialing *70#.
Price:
- Users can activate this offer on the recharge of Rs. 250.
Validity:
- This offer is valid for 7 days only.
Terms and Conditions
- Customer can unsubscribe this offer by sending UNSUBWEEKLY250 and send it to 6464 from his/her mobile phone
- Postpaid users are not eligible for this offer.
- This bundle is valid for all 2G/3G & 4G (Prepaid) subscribers.
- Your SIM is your identity; only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA
- Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA