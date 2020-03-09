Zong Haftawar Load offer is not new. However, the company has revised its incentives. The offer is the mixture of on-net, off-net minutes, SMS and MBs. Users can avail this offer on the recharge of Rs. 250. Zong users can subscribe to this offer by dialing a USSD code. Moreover, as its name suggests, it is a weekly offer. With this offer, users can get 3000 SMS, Zong-Zong minutes, MBs and 80 minutes to make calls on other networks.

Here is How to Subscribe to Zong Haftawar Load Offer

Offered Incentives:

3000 Zong to Zong minutes

80 minutes to other networks

3000 SMS

3000 MB mobile internet

How To Avail this Service:

Zong users can avail this offer by dialing *70#.

Price:

Users can activate this offer on the recharge of Rs. 250.

Validity:

This offer is valid for 7 days only.

Terms and Conditions