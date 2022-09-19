Here Is The List Of Realme Phones That Will Get Android 13 Update
Android 13 is making its way to different smartphones on a regular basis. It has reached the Pixel phones, however, it is yet to become stable on phones by other OEMs. Recently, Realme has revealed its Android 13 early access roadmap, which tells about the Realme phones that will be getting Android 13. So, if you are a Realme user and want to know whether your phone will be getting an Android 13 update or not, you are at the right place.
These Realme Phones will get Android 13 Very Soon
According to the early access roadmap shared by Realme, Realme GT 2 Pro already got Android 13 in August. It currently runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13. However, this month, we can expect both variants of Realme GT Neo 3 and the Realme GT 2 to start getting the update. The timeline for the budget-friendly Realme phones that will get Android 13 is set for quarter 3 of 2023. Check out the list down below:
The point worth mentioning here is that the Realme smartphones getting Android 13 will most likely be topped with the next-gen Realme UI 4.0. However, the new version of Realme’s skin is yet to be launched officially.
