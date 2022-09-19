Here Is The List Of Realme Phones That Will Get Android 13 Update

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Sep 19, 2022
Realme Phones

Android 13 is making its way to different smartphones on a regular basis. It has reached the Pixel phones, however, it is yet to become stable on phones by other OEMs. Recently, Realme has revealed its Android 13 early access roadmap, which tells about the Realme phones that will be getting Android 13. So, if you are a Realme user and want to know whether your phone will be getting an Android 13 update or not, you are at the right place.

These Realme Phones will get Android 13 Very Soon

According to the early access roadmap shared by Realme, Realme GT 2 Pro already got Android 13 in August. It currently runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13. However, this month, we can expect both variants of Realme GT Neo 3 and the Realme GT 2 to start getting the update. The timeline for the budget-friendly Realme phones that will get Android 13 is set for quarter 3 of 2023. Check out the list down below:

  • Realme GT Neo 3 (150W, 80W)
  • Realme GT 2
  • Realme GT Neo 3T
  • Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
  • Realme 9 Pro
  • Realme 9i
  • Realme GT
  • Realme Narzo 50 Pro
  • Realme Narzo 50 5G
  • Realme GT Neo 2
  • Realme X7 Max
  • Realme 8 5G
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G
  • Realme GT Master Edition
  • Realme 9 5G Speed Edition
  • Realme 9 (5G, 4G)
  • Realme 9i 4G
  • Realme 8s 5G
  • Realme 8 4G
  • Realme 8i
  • Realme Narzo 50
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime
  • Realme C35
  • Realme C31
  • Realme C30
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime
  • Realme C33
  •  September 2022
  •  September 2022
  • October 2022
  • October 2022
  • October 2022
  • October 2022
  • November 2022
  • November 2022
  •  November 2022
  • December 2022
  • December 2022
  •  December 2022
  • December 2022
  •  Q1, 2023
  • Q1, 2023
  • Q1, 2023
  • Q1, 2023
  • Q1, 2023
  • Q2, 2023
  •  Q2, 2023
  •  Q2, 2023
  • Q3, 2023
  •  Q3, 2023
  •  Q3, 2023
  •  Q3, 2023
  •  Q3, 2023
  •  Q3, 2023
The point worth mentioning here is that the Realme smartphones getting Android 13 will most likely be topped with the next-gen Realme UI 4.0. However, the new version of Realme’s skin is yet to be launched officially.

If you want to know more about Android 13 click here.

