Here Is The List Of Realme Phones That Will Get Android 13 Update

According to the early access roadmap shared by Realme, Realme GT 2 Pro already got Android 13 in August. It currently runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13. However, this month, we can expect both variants of Realme GT Neo 3 and the Realme GT 2 to start getting the update. The timeline for the budget-friendly Realme phones that will get Android 13 is set for quarter 3 of 2023. Check out the list down below:

Realme GT Neo 3 (150W, 80W)

Realme GT 2

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9i

Realme GT

Realme Narzo 50 Pro

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme GT Neo 2

Realme X7 Max

Realme 8 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme 9 5G Speed Edition

Realme 9 (5G, 4G)

Realme 9i 4G

Realme 8s 5G

Realme 8 4G

Realme 8i

Realme Narzo 50

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme C35

Realme C31

Realme C30

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Realme C33 September 2022

September 2022

October 2022

October 2022

October 2022

October 2022

November 2022

November 2022

November 2022

December 2022

December 2022

December 2022

December 2022

Q1, 2023

Q1, 2023

Q1, 2023

Q1, 2023

Q1, 2023

Q2, 2023

Q2, 2023

Q2, 2023

Q3, 2023

Q3, 2023

Q3, 2023

Q3, 2023

Q3, 2023

Q3, 2023

{}

The point worth mentioning here is that the Realme smartphones getting Android 13 will most likely be topped with the next-gen Realme UI 4.0. However, the new version of Realme’s skin is yet to be launched officially.

If you want to know more about Android 13 click here.