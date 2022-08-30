Here’s Everything You need To Know About 10th Generation iPad

There had been a lot of rumors regarding Apple’s next-generation iPad. It is being said that Apple is gearing up to launch a new generation of its entry-level iPad, also termed the 10th Generation iPad later this year.

10th Generation iPad: Here’s what we know so far

The new iPad model is expected to bring better hardware and a new design. Let’s discuss a few details regarding it.

Advertisement

A14 Bionic chip:

The upcoming entry-level iPad will be powered by the A14 Bionic chip. According to the sources familiar with the matter, J272 is the internal codename of the new iPad that will have the same chip as the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4 which turns out to be the A14 Bionic Chip.

5G:

We know that almost all iPhone and iPad modes currently sold by Apple support 5G. However, the cellular ninth-generation iPads are still limited to LTE connectivity. According to sources, the upcoming 10th-generation iPad will be a part of the family of the more expensive iPads as it will also provide support for faster 5G networks. Don’t expect to have 5G available on the base model of the new iPad as it’s worth remembering that Apple sells different versions of iPads with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular.

USB-C coming to the entry-level iPad:

According to sources, the new 10th-generation iPad will ditch the Lightning connector in favor of the more modern USB-C.

New design:

The images that have surfaced online show a design quite similar to other iPad models with flat edges. Moreover, the schematics imply that the new iPad will be slightly thinner than the present one. The most interesting part is that the rear camera protrusion will be shaped similar to the one on the iPhone X and XS instead of looking like the camera on the iPad Air and iPad mini. The renders of the iPad show the camera module with a single lens and rear microphone aligned vertically. Furthermore, it will have the same rectangular-shaped display with thick bezels and a Home button with Touch ID.

FaceTime camera:

According to the latest reports, the front-facing camera of the new iPad will be repositioned “on the right side” However, there had been no words regarding other details.

Price and availability of 10th Generation iPad:

Apple sold the ninth-generation iPad for $329. Due to inflation, the upcoming iPad is expected to have a hefty price tag. Apple is having two events this fall. One for the iPhone 14 series and the other for the new MAC Series and this upcoming entry-level iPad. Let’s see what comes next.

Also Read: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Specs Sheet Leaked – PhoneWorld