Here’s How To Apply Online For PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2023

The Prime Minister Laptop Scheme was an initiative undertaken by then Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. It was a part of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. Laptops to deserving students studying in public and semi-public universities were distributed throughout Pakistan. This scheme was launched back in 2013-14 to distribute 200,000 laptops to the bright students of Pakistan and Azad Jamu Kashmir (AJ&K). However, the PTI government stopped the distribution during their tenure. Now, the incumbent authorities have again decided to empower students with laptops under the PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2023.

How To Apply Online for PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2023

Interested candidates can apply for the applications now. A few days back, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima announced the revival of the program. She further revealed that the applications are opened for Phase VI of the PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme.

You can follow the below-mentioned steps in order to register with the web portal:

Applicants need to register for the scheme through the official PM Youth Programme Website https://pmyp.gov.pk/

The PMYP portal needs all candidates to fill out personal information like CNIC number, mobile phone number, and email address.

Once you put all the personal info, the applicant will have to log in to their account.

Candidates can check the status of the application in the Application Status section.

A list of all Universities is available on the portal to check if their institution is eligible or not.

The point worth mentioning here is that the last date for online registration is June 20.

