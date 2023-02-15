Here’s how WhatsApp Keep Messages Feature Works?

WhatsApp keep on launching new features on and off and all the feature under Meta are quite innovative. This time the company has come up with WhatsApp Keep Messages feature. This is one of the best feature, specially when someone wants to keep messages in group chats forever. Even if a user opts for disappearing messages, they will not disappear from their chat even after expiring.

All the members of the group will be able control the keep message and even they can be deleted by anyone at any time. This feature is the best since when users need to check the important messages , it can be done easily.

Currently, the keep messages feature is available for selected beta testers who are using WhatsApp Business (v2.23.4.10). Even, WhatsApp is planning to bring the ability to transcribe voice notes in future.

This feature was initially discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.73 update..WABeta Info shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature revealing that WhatsApp will add an introduction screen to explain when the transcription is not available.

Other than this, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that allows WhatsApp desktop users to share photos and videos in their original quality. Presently, when we share images through WhatsApp, they are compressed by default loosing their impacts and quality. The new feature will let users send image in the best quality without loosing its resolution.

