Now Send Images in Original Quality through WhatsApp Desktop Beta

WhatsApp keep on launching new feature and try to make the app very convenient to use. While the platform provides best opportunity to communicate with our loved ones, and we can even shared images to keep ourselves connected. However, one thing that we have to compromise on is image quality since when we transfer image to someone using WhatsApp, the image quality is compromise greatly and to keep the image quality good, we have to use other platforms like Wetransfer to extract the sharing link. However, now the social media company is working on a new feature that allows users to send images in their original quality through WhatsApp Desktop Beta.

This feature will be initially launched for WhatsApp on Desktop, however it might be possible that later on it comes for iOS and Android as well.

This means now we will not have to worry about loosing image quality or resolution while sending them through WhatsApp. This feature will be loved specially by agencies who use WhatsApp to get their posts/videos approved by clients.

When this feature will be made available to beta testers, they will still be able to send image through compression method that will be useful for those who want to save storage space.

This feature for sending photos in their original quality is under development and is going to be released in a future update of the desktop application. Also there were reports regarding this feature for Android as well however the company has not shared anything officially regarding it so we can wait for WhatsApp Desktop Beta to have this feature soon.

