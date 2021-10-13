Here’s What to do when Laptop keyboard stops working

Have you ever come across a time when your laptop keyboard suddenly stops working? If yes you would know that it is the worst time especially when you are working on something important. Me being a content write have come across such circumstances many times and since I have to write loads of content when my keyboard stops working it is a big anxiety for me as it cost me my work and time. However, with time, I have realized that there are a few abrupt actions that one can take when the keyboard stops working instead of being panic.

Here’s What to do when the Laptop keyboard stops working

Some of the steps are quite easy and just require few minutes while others are time taking and complicated. In either case, your keyboard can be fixed.

Below mentioned are some of the steps that might help you to bring your keyboard to life.

Restarting computer:

Whenever you come across any problem with your laptop especially if the keyboard stops working, the first thing you should do is to restart your computer. This step is even more important than troubleshooting. Restarting the computer requires less time, is fast and easy and there are chances that the issue you are witnessing with the Keyboard would be solved with it. Even if your keyboard is not working you can restart your laptop by opening the start menu by holding the power button for a long and then select Restart. Now turn on the laptop again by pressing the power button to see if the issue is resolved or not.