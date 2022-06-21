Sales of Dimensity 8000/9000 Increases MediaTek Company Revenue

With the release of Dimensity 8000/9000, MediaTek Company has seen a positive outcome in their revenue. A positive response from the OEMs that wish to include MediaTek (MT) Dimensity chips in their flagship devices.

OPPO, Realme, OnePlus, Vivo, Xaiomi and Honor recent releases have been equipped with the MT chipset.

In May, the chipset company reported its revenue to be around TWD 52.1 billion. In comparison to April’s, revenue has gone down by 1% but it has increased by 26% YoY by TWD 50 billion for three consecutive months.

In the first five months of the year the MediaTek’s revenue increased by 33% i.e. to TWD 247.4 billion.

The overall orders of the OEMs are expected to reduce as the smartphone market is trying to adjust their prices and supply chains. In the month of June, due to the prevailing global inflation MediaTek Company is aware that their revenue will not go up.

Also Read: Hong Kong Based Social Media Company Registered by PTA