Honor Band 6 Has Officially Introduced With Full-Screen Fitness Tracker





A median between a smart band and a smartwatch, Honor Band 6, is introduced in China. It’s not as sleek as a smart band but not as huge as a normal smartwatch. Honor Band is fitted with a 1,47-inch rectangular touch-support color display.

It is available in three color choices with features such as 24-hour control of hearing rate monitoring, 10 sports modes, and women’s health management. Honor Band 6 also provides typical use of up to 14 days of battery life.

Honor Band 6 specifications, features

A 1,47-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 194×368 pixels is supported in the new Honor Fitness bands. The 2.5-D curved glass is also provided and contains a variety of watch faces. There is no capacitive key, and the fitness band has navigation gestures. On the right side of the device, there’s a red-colored physical button on the screen.

Honor branding is on the left side of the fitness band. The most recent Band 6 is packed with 10 different sports styles: outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, swimming, free training, and more.

The device is up to 50 metres waterproof. In addition to blood oxygen monitoring and sleep tracking, the strip also provides heart rate tracking. It also requires the health management of women, which monitors the menstrual cycle.

The NFC band version includes contactless payments and voice support. The fitness band supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and presents alerts while connected to a smartphone. The exercise band can also manage music. The unit is equipped with a 180mAh battery, which can be used with a single charge for 14 days.

It is also provided with a proprietary magnetic cradle. In about 65 minutes, the company says the fitness band can be fully charged. The fitness tracker weighs around 18 g without a strap and measures 43 mm x 25.4 mm x 11.45 mm.

Honor Band 6 Price

For the regular edition, the price is for Honor Band 6 for CNY 249 (about Rs. 6,000), and for the NFC version CNY 289 (about Rs. 7000). The band is on pre-orders in China and is scheduled for sale from 11 November.

It is available in three shades – coral Powder, black meteorite, and grey seagull. It is not clear whether and when Honor Band 6 will appear on the Pakistani market or other international markets.

