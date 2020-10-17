Honor 10X Lite is Coming Soon: the Specification and Design Reveal





This year, except for the latest Honor 10i Launch in Pakistan, we have seen no new Honor launches, but the company’s new phone is in the works, says the report. The entry-level model edition was reportedly named 10XLite, is expected to launch soon. Here are the specifications of the new device.

But apart from the Honor 10X lite, Huawei can not make its own Kirin processor because TSMC has been forced to suspend HiSilicon chip production.

Honor 10X Lite: Expected Specs and Features

Instead, 10X Lite uses the old-generation Kirin 710A chipset with a 14 nm the process made by SMIC, a Chinese semiconductor company, instead of adopting an off-the-shelf solution. Of course, there will be no leap in performance since the Kirin 710 variant first came out in 2018. The same CPU and GPU have the Honor 10X Lite.

Not to mention it lacks Google Support, so overall, it won’t be adding much to the current Huawei price list. Honor 10X Lite is packed with 4 GB of memory (with 6 GB of entry-level for competition) and 128 GB of storage. The battery has a power of 5000 mAh and supports 22.5W.

The screen of Honor 10X is a 6.67 “LCD display, with a Full HD+ resolution. The front 8MP camera has a hole-punch cutout in the center. A standard 48MP camera and 8MP ultra-wide shooting lens are available on the back. Moreover, two macro and depth-sensing extra sensors are available.

Honor 10X Lite comes in black and green, both shimmery with an oversized camera plate. It is protected with a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

The device will make its European debut and will soon even appear in South Asia as well. The value of this smartphone is roughly expected at $230 (Rs. 38,000 approximately).

