Earlier this year, Samsung garnered attention in the tech sphere with its unveiling of the Galaxy Ring. Following suit, smartphone maker Honor has now disclosed its venture into the realm of smart rings. During a group briefing at the Mobile World Congress, Honor CEO George Zhao informed journalists about the company’s plans for a smart ring. Zhao reportedly stated, “Internally, we have this kind of solution; now we are working on that part, so in the future, you can have the Honor Ring.” This indicates Honor’s active development efforts toward introducing the Honor Ring as a forthcoming product in their lineup.

While the executive refrained from delving into further specifics regarding the smart ring, he emphasized that it forms part of a broader health strategy for Honor. This suggests that the company’s foray into smart rings aligns with its overarching goal of enhancing health and wellness offerings for consumers. However, Honor will face competition from established players like Oura and emerging contenders such as Samsung in this burgeoning market segment. Thus, Honor will need to differentiate its smart ring offering and deliver compelling features to carve out its place in the competitive landscape.

Zhao’s statements to CNBC shed light on Honor’s progress in developing its inaugural clamshell foldable phone. He mentioned that the company is in the final stages of internal preparations, indicating that the device could soon make its debut. This confirmation echoes previous hints from Honor’s regional executives, who disclosed plans for a flip phone as early as July 2023, with an anticipated launch in 2024.

As Honor ventures into the foldable phone market, it faces competition from established players and must navigate consumer expectations while delivering a compelling and innovative product. Honor is joining the competition in the market for flip phones that can fold in half. Big companies like Samsung, Motorola, and Oppo already sell these types of phones worldwide. Plus, cheaper options from brands like Tecno and Nubia are also available. It will be interesting to see how Honor’s flip phone will be different from the others.