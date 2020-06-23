Honor X10 Max is all set to arrive on July 2, but most of the specs have already been leaked. The phone has been certified by TEENAA. The leaked specs sheet says that the upcoming phone will have a big 7.09” LCD screen while powerhouse will be backed by a big 5,000 mAh battery to run the phone for a long time and gives you a longer talk time. The camera section will have only two shooters on the back and one on the front.

Honor X10 Max to Arrive with a Dual Camera Setup

According to some earlier rumors that the device will be running a Dimensity 800 chipset but TENAA does not reveal anything about it on its platform, but it shared that the CPU goes as high as 2.0 GHz, which is in line with the Mediatek chip and is 5G-enabled. The phone’s RAM is either 6 GB or 8 GB, and it will have two options for storage – 64 GB or 128 GB.

The camera section of the Honor X10 Max will consist of 48 MP + 2 MP on the back and 8 MP on the front. The dual setup is coming with a combination of the main camera and a depth sensor.

The full dimensions of the Honor X10 Max are 174.46 x 84.91 x 8.9 mm, weighing 227 grams, and will be available in three colors – Black, Blue, Silver.

