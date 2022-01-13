How Strong is Pakistani Passport Globally?

According to the Henley Passport Index 2022, the Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel for the third year in a row, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 31 places across the world.

Pakistani passport ranked 108th in the Henley Passport Index, which ranks all of the world’s passports according to the number of locations their holders may visit without a visa.

Since 2006, the Henley & Partners firm’s “Henley Passport Index” has been tracking the world’s best travel-friendly passports.

According to the HPI survey, Japan and Singapore passports rank first and second, respectively, with access to 192 countries. EU nations also dominate the top ten, with France, the Netherlands, and Sweden jumping one notch to fourth place, joining Austria and Denmark (with a score of 188). Meanwhile, Ireland and Portugal are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively (with a score of 187).

Pakistan’s neighbour Afghanistan, on the other hand, is ranked bottom on the ranking. China, Iran, and India all outperformed Pakistan on the Henley Passport Index, placing 19th, 101st, and 85th, respectively.

Ireland and Portugal are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively (with a score of 187).

According to the research, the increased travel hurdles created during the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in the biggest worldwide mobility gap in the index’s 16-year existence.