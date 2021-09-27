One of the best things about Android devices is the customization offers in order to make the devices more beautiful and alluring. I always keep on playing with the device making it more beautiful and something I love. So, if you also want to make your Android device look prettier, you can do so by starting with the most basic thing ie; switching your phone’s look and one of the easiest ways to do so is changing your Android wallpaper.

This is the most simple task and we are facilitated with multiple ways to do this. In this blog, we will share the most fundamental ways for you to decide which one is the best for you. However, the best thing to do so is to find a suitable wallpaper for you.

How to change your Android wallpaper:

There are multiple ways to change the wallpaper. Some are listed below:

From the home screen Using the phone’s settings Through the Google Photos app With the Google Wallpapers app Third-party apps



Changing Android wallpaper from the home screen:

This is one of the easiest ways to change the Android wallpaper. In order to do so, follow the steps below: