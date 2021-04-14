How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook?

It feels not good when you suddenly couldn’t see any of your friends in your Facebook’s friends list. It makes a bit confusion in your mind that why that person is not available in your friend list whether he or she has deactivated the account or they have removed you without giving you any reason. Or if they have blocked you? Let’s suppose if you have any doubt that someone has blocked you but you are not sure and want to check. Then read this article care fully. In this post, you will come to know about the methods that will help you to figure out who has blocked you on Facebook

If someone blocked you then you will not be able to tag them in a post. It is also the indication that they have unfriended you or blocked you. Moreover, you will also be not able to invite that person to events or groups. Let’s suppose you create an event and find that you can’t invite the person, then it also shows that they have unfriended or blocked you. Plus, You will also no longer see their posts in your Facebook feed.. When someone blocks you, Facebook doesn’t give you any sort of notification , so it can be mysterious.

In addition to that, if you try to send a message, you will see an error message that says the user is unavailable.

Well, it is important to mention here that if someone blocks you, you need to respect their reasons for doing so. There may be cases where someone blocks your for no any specific reason and you feel as though something is up that’s why they have blocked you.

Method 1:

Select the search bar. Now, you will need to tap or click the white box of the “Search” at the top of the page.Open Facebook. To open the Facebook, you need to tap on the Facebook app icon on your mobile, or go to https://www.facebook.com/ on your desktop. Once you open the Facebook, you will see your News Feed if you are already logged into Facebook. In case you are not logged in, the you will need to enter your email address and password before continuing.