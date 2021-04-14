How to Know if Someone has Blocked You on Facebook?
It feels not good when you suddenly couldn’t see any of your friends in your Facebook’s friends list. It makes a bit confusion in your mind that why that person is not available in your friend list whether he or she has deactivated the account or they have removed you without giving you any reason. Or if they have blocked you? Let’s suppose if you have any doubt that someone has blocked you but you are not sure and want to check. Then read this article care fully. In this post, you will come to know about the methods that will help you to figure out who has blocked you on Facebook
If someone blocked you then you will not be able to tag them in a post. It is also the indication that they have unfriended you or blocked you. Moreover, you will also be not able to invite that person to events or groups. Let’s suppose you create an event and find that you can’t invite the person, then it also shows that they have unfriended or blocked you. Plus, You will also no longer see their posts in your Facebook feed.. When someone blocks you, Facebook doesn’t give you any sort of notification , so it can be mysterious.
In addition to that, if you try to send a message, you will see an error message that says the user is unavailable.
Well, it is important to mention here that if someone blocks you, you need to respect their reasons for doing so. There may be cases where someone blocks your for no any specific reason and you feel as though something is up that’s why they have blocked you.
How to find if someone has blocked you on Facebook?
Method 1:
Select the search bar. Now, you will need to tap or click the white box of the “Search” at the top of the page.Open Facebook. To open the Facebook, you need to tap on the Facebook app icon on your mobile, or go to https://www.facebook.com/ on your desktop. Once you open the Facebook, you will see your News Feed if you are already logged into Facebook. In case you are not logged in, the you will need to enter your email address and password before continuing.
- After that, you have to type the name of the person whom you think might have blocked you, then tap See results for [name] (mobile) or press ‘Enter’ on desktop.
- Click on the People tab at the top of the page because sometimes people who have blocked you or deleted their accounts will appear in the All tab of the search results, but will not appear in the People tab. In case you can see the profile on the People tab of the search results then it means that the person’s profile is active but have removed you or just unfriended you. On other hand, if you are unable to find the profile, then it means that they have deleted their account or blocked you. There is also a possibility that they may also have set their privacy settings high enough that you can’t search for them on Facebook. If you can see the account, then try to tap or click it. You will see a limited view of the profile if you aren’t blocked.
Method 2:
Use a Mutual Friends List Trick:
Open Facebook and go to a friend’s profile page who is currently also friends with the person whom you suspect have blocked you. To go to a friend’s page:
- Select the Search bar.
- Enter your friend’s name.
- Select their name in the drop-down box.
- Select their profile image.
Now select the Friends tab that is present below the grid of photos near the top of their profile on mobile) and directly below their cover photo on the desktop.
Tap or click the “Search Friends” bar at the top of the screen (mobile) or in the upper-right side of the Friends page (desktop). Enter the person’s name of the person whom you think blocked you. After a while, the friends list should refresh with results. If you see the person’s name and profile picture in the results the it means they haven’t blocked you. On other hand, if you are unable to see the name and picture then it means the person has blocked you or deleted the account.
You can also check the status by asking the friend whose page you are on to verify the existence of account.
Wrapping Up:
So far, all of the above two methods are the best way to find out if you have been blocked or not. But an important suggestion that I would like to add here is that it is worth checking your friend’s other social media accounts before assuming the worst. Another simple way to find out if you’ve been blocked on Facebook is to check the likes and comments on mutual friends’ statuses. That can also help you to figure out if your are blocked or not.
Well, there is no obvious status message on Facebook that can give the confirmation that you’ve been blocked by someone but with the help of some tricks you can check for to figure it out on your own.
