After the US- Huawei tension the Chinese company Huawei has rapidly lost its shares in the global market. This was evident from the report in which Huawei couldn’t make itself in the first 3 smartphones globally when it used to acquire the top slot before this incident happened. We have witnessed less or no smartphones from the company these days and even the company is also restricted from making Huawei 5G chipset.

While the overall situation seems worse but there is a ray of hope since the company is quite positive about its future and is looking to regain its position in the smartphone market. While telling about the company, Derek Yu, President of Huawei’s Consumer Business in Central and Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, and Canada made hopeful remarks about the future of the company in the next few years.

Huawei 5G chipset for flagship phones to Land in 2022

He revealed that Huawei will keep on investing in flagship smartphone development since they are famous for it, also, they will be focusing on phones with a foldable display. While further elaborating about the future plans, he said that Huawei will primarily focus on its premium Mate-series and P-series flagship phones.

He further shared the good news that the Shanghai R&D center is working on 5G chips which means that in the future Huawei could again come up with devices having support for 5G connectivity. Right now, Huawei is not allowed to procure chips with 5G connectivity support, due to which most of the devices launched by the company come with 4G support only.

Other than this, Derek Yu told that the Huawei Mate 50 series will be launched in 2022. Outside China, the phones from the company come with a pre-installed Android operating system, but the company seems to open HarmonyOS for other markets next year as well.

