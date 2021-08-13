Huawei Accused on Spying on Pakistan’s Safe City Project

A California-based company, Business Efficieny Solutions LLC has sued Huawei in federal court for intentionally stealing their trade secrets with Pakistan’s Safe City Project. Safe City is a government project that provides support services to at-risk teens and young adults in the inner city.

Business Efficiency Solutions LLC has accused the Chinese tech giant of using its technology to create a backdoor to the sensitive data that is very important to Pakistan’s national security. Regarding this accusation, Huawei has not responded right now and we also have not got details from BES or its lawyers including Paul Tripodi and David Vondle.

Huawei Used US Company to Spy on Pakistan’s Safe City Project

Huawei had subcontracted with BES back in 2016 for a $150 million bid to develop software for a Pakistani government program named Smart City Project that accommodates new technology for police and law enforcement in Lahore. T

he software created by BES collects data from Pakistani government agencies, controls access to buildings, monitors social media, and manages drones as well. While filing the complaint, BES revealed that it developed eight software systems that included proprietary code, designs, diagrams, and other information that are “valuable trade secrets at the core of BES’s business. So during this whole scenario, Huawei created some backdoor that helped them access the valuable information that was to keep private.

On the other side, Huawei said that all the information was sent to them for testing but BES said it had terminated its authorization to use the technology after Huawei revoked its access to the testing laboratory. Huawei has agreed to uninstall the confidential software design tool which it has not done till now.

BES also shared that Huawei demanded to install its data-aggregation software that is used by Pakistani law enforcement to collect and analyze sensitive data from different sources and government agencies. It was done intentionally for getting full access to Lahore Safe City Project and not merely for testing. When BES terminated the contract for violation of terms and conditions, Huawei said that it has approval from the Pakistani government.

Keeping in view all this scenario, what keeps on revolving in my mind is that: Was trump right regarding Huawei? Does it actually spy on different countries? Only time will show us the clear picture.

