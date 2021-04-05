Huawei Band 6 in Now Official

Just skipping the number 5, Huawei has released the Band 6 after launching the Band 4 in 2019. There are many interesting things about this band. Let’s discuss these all one by one.

Display and Design:

Huawei Band 6 has 1.47 inches and 194 x 368 pixels AMOLED display. It is really a big improvement as compared to the 0.96-inch LCD unit on the Huawei Band 4. Huawei promises a huge variety of watch faces, available via the Watch Face Store app. Moreover, the new design features very slim bezels and a 64% screen to body ratio. The band faces a more traditional rectangular look instead of a pill shape.

Additionally, the Band 6 weighs just 18 grams. Its body measures 43×25.4×10.99mm. Moreover, it has a single side button for navigation and is rated for 5ATM water resistance.

Battery:

Battery life is rated at up to two weeks of regular use or 10 days of heavy use and charging is done via a magnetic charger. One of the most interesting thing about the band is that just 5 minutes of charging will let you use it for 2 days.

Huawei Band 6 Offers Continuous Blood Oxygen Monitoring

Sensors:

In terms of sensors, the Huawei Band 6 will offer continuous blood oxygen monitoring. The other sensors include TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring and TruRelax 2.0 pressure monitoring. It will also monitor heart health and screen for sleep apnea risks.

Tracking Modes:

Interestingly enough, the Huawei Band 6 will support 96 different sports modes. Just like other bands, it will provide you with the standard notifications about call and message from a connected phone. It will also provide you with the controls of the camera and music.

Colours:

The Band 6 comes in three colours – Amber Sunrise, Forest Green, and Graphite Black.

Compatibility:

It is compatible with phones running Android 6.0 or iOS 9.0 or later and supports Bluetooth 5.0.

Price and Availability:

The Huawei Band 6 is listed on Huawei Malaysia’s website. It costs around $53. The availability in other markets is not known yet. But we hope to get it here very soon.