The applications of Artificial Intelligence can be seen in various fields ranging from robotics to self-driving cars. In line with this, a team of engineers at tech giant Huawei have developed a self driving (AI-powered) bicycle that features high-precision sensors, and a number of image recognition cameras to ride itself. All of these features operating together make it possible for the bicycle to operate without any human interaction.

Huawei Builds an AI-Powered Self Driving Bicycle Prototype

The lead engineer was Zhihui Jun who came up with the idea of building a self-driving bicycle after he faced a major accident while riding his bicycle. Afterward, accompanied by his team of engineers, they put together an autonomous control system, a perception sensor network, a chip that operates as the brain of the system and renders the required computing power.

Zhihui Jun starting modeling the bicycle on CAD (Computer-aided design), and then added a couple of large brushless motors and steering gear on the physical prototype. Afterward, the team installed an RGBD depth camera, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and even a LiDAR sensor. The bike is equipped with lithium-based battery that can last for up to 2 to 3 hours. Furthermore, the bike is equipped with a control module much similar to artificial satellites to maintain its balance.

Huawei’s self-driving bike is still under operation which implies that it hasn’t reached its final shape yet. But witnessing how close it is to finalization, it will not be long before it becomes a common sight in the market.

Check out? Huawei Chipsets- Will Chinese Manufacturer Shine in Chipset Production?