Huawei Celebrates 10 mn Users of HarmonyOS 2 with a Tech Cake

During the Huawei-Trump saga, all the US companies were instructed to step back from providing any services to the company. While everything was fine, the idea of buying Huawei devices without Android was quite scary and we all thought that soon the Chinese company will collapse. The company abruptly announced its own operating system harmony and ensured its users that it will be launched soon as the company was already well prepared for the situation. No doubt, Huawei proved when there is a will, there is a way. In no time, Huawei’s HarmonyOS 2 showed that it is a great success and already passed 10 million active users in China.

It was a big moment for the company as it showed the world that it can perform well with or without US equipment and software. The company decided to celebrate this auspicious occasion with a unique cake. The fondant cake had edible TWS headphones, a watch, a phone, and a TV.

Huawei’s HarmonyOS 2 already passes 10 million users

No doubt, these figures are incredible but it should be noted here that HarmoneyOS is not just an OS but a kind of umbrella for Huawei’s different operating systems. Harmony OS 2 is available for the latest Mate 40 series, P40 series, Mate 30 series, and MatePad Pro in China. The P30 series and Honor 30 and V30 series will get closed betas this month and public betas in July.

While the company has performed very well in China, the actual thing is its transition to this operating system throughout the globe. Huawei hopes to achieve 360 million active devices running HarmonyOS by the end of this year and has a goal of hiring 1.2 million developers to develop apps for its platforms.

It will be interesting to see how the company handles the transition to HarmonyOS outside of China, on international devices. Anyway, the numbers of products running a version of HarmonyOS are definitely only set to grow in the future, after this great start.

