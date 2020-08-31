September 3, the official launch date of the new affordable device by Huawei known as Enjoy 20, which is going to appear this Thursday. At the event, Huawei Enjoy 20 will be accompanied by Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus. The company has also shared the official poster.

Huawei Enjoy 20 & Enjoy 20 Plus to Arrive on September 3

The image shows that the devices will have three or four shooters lined up like a hotplate which is of course not a new thing for Huawei. The circular design of Enjoy 20 Plus also looks similar to the Mate 30 flagships, but there is a single LED shooter in one of the holes which shows that there is a triple-cam setup rather than a quad-setup. The powerhouse of the phone will be carrying a 5,000 mAh battery with 40W fast-charging capabilities but it is not clear that if both phones will have that, as the company didn’t share any detail yet.

On one side of the device, there is a fingerprint scanner. Through leaked photos, we can say that the phone will be coming with a 6.63” Full HD+ panel with no notches. Leaked images of the Huawei Enjoy 20 screen confirms a MediaTek MT6853 5G chipset, expected to be called Dimensity 600.

The images also provided detailed information about the Enjoy 20 triple cam – 13 MP f/1.8 main + 5 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The selfie camera will be 8 MP f/2.0, hidden behind a waterdrop notch.

