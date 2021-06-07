The smartphone company Huawei has just recently built the Huawei Digital Energy Technology Co Ltd firm. Huawei this unit will operate in the area of research and development of new technologies linked to Electric vehicles and other related capabilities.

This company will be worked to expand Chinese tech Huawei research and development in the areas of new energy technologies, energy recovery systems, developing electric coupling systems, and even new electric car sale energy plants, as detail spelled out in the reports. It is reportedly 100% controlled by Huawei Technologies and has a registered capital of three billion yuan (roughly 469 US Dollars).

Huawei Establishes an R&D Unit for Electric Vehicles and Related Developments

Huawei this business setup would be focused on renewable energy development. In this respect, some significant technology-based companies have worked for environmental reasons to minimize their carbon emissions since the world is more sensitive to the impact of carbon footprints by significant enterprises worldwide. In addition, the newly founded firm is another step in the company’s objective for automotive development.

With the introduction of the brand even different hardware and software for other carmakers as well as customers, Huawei has expressed its interest in smart electric cars in particular. Now, the company seems to be focusing on the development of electric vehicle and even on research and development to provide the market with new technologies in vehicles.

