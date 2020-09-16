The Huawei and IFA developer conference took place a variety of times this year. Still, we heard nothing about the new 5nm Kirin chipset that is used to power the latest upcoming Huawei Mate 40 series.

An ongoing report had proposed that Huawei’s new Mate 40 series won’t come around this year. But this is not the situation as per CEO of the company’s Consumer Business Group, Mr. Richard Yu.

Mr. Richard Yu has guaranteed that the next-generation Mate 40 flagship is launching soon. Moreover, the new smartphone will initially be sold only in China, and the latest Huawei handsets will be online exclusive at first. Later on, everyone can easily get them from any Huawei shop.

Huawei Mate 40 is coming soon

Furthermore, a chain of US-imposed bans have seriously affected the relationship of Huawei company with its primary suppliers, and it had until today to store on significant parts that include camera lenses, chips, and screen displays. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. had earlier assured that its Mate 40 smartphone is most probably the last phone to offer an exclusive chipset.

An ongoing report asserts that the Huawei Company has stopped ordering the parts for Mate 40 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro by 30%. Moreover, it is still unclear why this happened; maybe it was a result of low potential demand or because of support-side problems. But one thing is clear that if the restrictions are not removed, then Huawei sales can fall down to 75-80% of current levels from now.

Huawei Mate 10 launch plans are unclear

Besides this, Huawei is not selling its smartphone in the United States. As we all know that now all the latest and upcoming Huawei smartphone does not support Google services and applications. It is a massive drawback for Huawei smartphones and because of not having Google services, Huawei is suffering so much loss.

Huawei’s Twitter account has announced that they are coming soon with their new device. There is a possibility that this year new phones will be selling in the United Kingdom.

As per reports, the latest Huawei Mate 40 is offering a 6.4 inch OLED display screen with a sensitive fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone. Mate 40 mobiles are expected to offer a quad-camera with a 108MP sensor and dual-sensor front camera.

That's all we could tell you about the Huawei smartphones, stay in touch for more information.

