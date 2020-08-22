Huawei is soon going to reveal its most-awaited, Mate 40 series. The smartphones of the series have already appeared on different sites and renders. However now, Huawei Mate 40 Series Certified on MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) in China. The series will contain three smartphones that have appeared with their codenames and technical model numbers.

The regular Mate 40’s codename is Ocean and it has a model number OCE-AN00. The Mate 40 Pro’s codename is Noah with a model number NOH-AN00. Whereas, the Mate 40 Pro+ has a model number of NOP-AN00. However, the codename of this model was not mentioned in the document.

Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal any information about its specs. However, all models are expected to run the next Kirin 5nm processor. It is also possible that these could be the last phones with Kirin processor because of the US’ crippling sanctions that blocked American companies from conducting business with Huawei.

The series is continuously appearing on different sites and renders. Previously, Mate 40 has leaked in CAD renders. Yesterday, we saw the alleged images of the display glass surface of the phone. Thanks to the rumours, we know that the coming series will come with a 108MP main camera (at least in the Pro versions). The Pro model will have a periscope camera capable of 5X zoom or 55X digital zoom.

The rumours are in the initial stages. We will definitely get more information about phones in the coming days. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

Check Also: Huawei Mate 40 Pro hints an attractive waterfall display