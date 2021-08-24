There was a time when Huawei was one of the most growing brands across the world. Because of the affordability and amazing features, its smartphones were loved by many. Huawei had also focused to become the world’s no. 1 leading brand. To some extent, the company managed to fulfil its dream. And then comes the time of its fall. When the U.S put a trade- ban on the company, it started losing its value and customers. Because of the trade ban, the company had to sell out its most loving brand, Honor, which is now working as an independent company and free from the ban.

Now Huawei is trying hard to make its position back. It has launched its operating system as Google has stopped providing its services to Huawei phones. Not only this but the company is also focusing on the new innovative designs of its phones. Just recently, Huawei has filed a patent for an ultra-curved screen with side-touch features. Huawei has just announced the P50 series and now it is time for its true flagship series Mate 50. Although there is no official or unofficial information about the upcoming devices. But a patent might reveal what the Chinese company is planning to introduce.

Huawei Patents Ultra-curved Screen with Side-Touch Features to Compete with Samsung

According to Lets Go Digital, the company will introduce an Arc display with ultra-curved sides and multiple touch functionalities, including volume control. This is not a new thing on which Huawei is thinking to work. Back in March 2019, Huawei had filed a patent for the design. The same design was implemented on Mate 30 series. The phones of the series have not come with volume rockers. Instead, a double-tap on the side, anywhere on the side, activated virtual controls of the sound.

Furthermore, the visualizations of the new patent reveal that the extra screen will also be used for shoulder triggers and several icons. Moreover, it will also be used to read one-line messages similar to the tiny cover display of the first-generation Galaxy Z Flip phones. The concept images also provide a glance at the camera setup on the back.

On the Other hand, Samsung has just recently introduced its Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Pakistan. The folding phone has come with astonishing features and a sleek design. It is a fact that Samsung is the only company that launched successful foldable phones that are loved by many users. The recently launched phone has a sleek and stylish design and many other amazing features.

The redesigned Cover Screen is now four times larger and makes it easier to view notifications and messages without having to open Z Flip3. Users can keep up with their schedule, check the weather, and monitor their daily step count with new Cover Screen widgets.

If Huawei managed to successfully build a phone showed in the patent then there is a chance of a powerful rival for Samsung. Let’s wait and watch what Huawei will bring in this upcoming phone to make it more attractive.

