Huawei has just announced its latest foldable phone, Pocket S. Huawei Pocket S is a cheaper foldable that inherits the footprint of the P50 Pocket. However, it comes with downgraded cameras and chipsets which ultimately lowers the price. Anyhow, let’s discuss the price and specs of the phone.

Huawei Pocket S – The Cheapest Foldable is Now Official

First of all, the inner screen is a 6.9” OLED with a resolution of 2790 x 1188 pixels. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 1440Hz PWM, as well as a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is a 4G device as it comes with the Snapdragon 778G chipset which is limited to LTE connectivity. The screen has a punch hole to house the same 10.7 MP sensor as the P50 Pocket.

The circular display on the cover, right beneath the cameras, is a 1.04” OLED with 340 x 340 resolution. The cover hosts a 40 MP shooter with an RYYB sensor and f/1.8 lens, along with a 13 MP ultrawide-angle camera.

Additionally, the phone comes with Harmony OS 3.0. It comes with plenty of pre-installed apps for the local audience and offers customizations for the cover screen’s AOD capabilities. Initially, it will be available in China only.

Furthermore, the Huawei Pocket S has an ultra-thin bendable graphite sheet for improving cooling capabilities. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W fast charging. The company promised the wing mechanism of the hinge had been opened and closed 400,000 times in testing to ensure its durability.

Huawei Pocket S is available in five colours – Mint Green, Gold Yellow, Rose Pink, Ice Crystal Blue, and Black. Now, if we talk about its price, it will be available in three variants. The first variant with 128GB storage will cost around CNY5,988 ($820/€830. Similarly, the 256GB storage variant will cost CNY6,488 ($890/€900) for the 256 GB version. The third and final version with 512 GB storage will arrive in December for CNY7,488 ($1,028/€1,040).

