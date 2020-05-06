Today, the Huawei Y8s is now officially available which was listed on Huawei’s website in the Arab country of Jordan. We came to know about Huawei Y8s with an actual notch on the front and a dual-camera on the back last month.

Huawei Y8s is Officially Available Now

This new phone is coming with a 6.5” LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution. Users will experience a small notch on the top with two selfie cameras on both sides of the earpiece. The camera section is consists of a main 8 MP f/2.0 shooter along with 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor to make the background blur.

You will get to enjoy the two main cameras while the secondary snapper is almost similar to the one placed on the front. Other than that, the main shooter is 48 MP with an f/1.8 aperture which is lined vertically and have an LED flash.

This new Huawei Y8s is running on a Kirin 710 chipset paired with 4 GB RAM. The phone comes with two memory options – 64 GB and 128 GB. Both memory variants have the support for MicroSD. The powerhouse of the phone is fueled by 4,000 mAh battery which is charged by a microUSB port. The phone is running Android Pie with EMUI 9.1.

