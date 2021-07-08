e-education is the new normal these days. Thanks to the government and private organizations that during the extreme circumstances, our education sector has flourished. Be it online classes or exams, Pakistan has competed well when it comes to providing quality education to students. Not just this, but the government is slowly digitizing everything that is associated with education and students which is further facilitating them. In an effort to facilitate students, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has announced an IBCC e-portal and mobile application for the issuance of equivalence certificates.

IBCC E-portal & application launched for issuance of Equivalence Certificates

No doubt it was much needed as previously students had to go through a lengthy process to get the equivalence certificate for their degrees/ documents.

On direction of Federal Minister for Education and Professional training @Shafqat_Mahmood Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training takes another initiative to facilitate the students. #IBCC app for equivalence is now available on Appstore and Google play. pic.twitter.com/qg0aQ1qEvX — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) July 6, 2021

During the launch ceremony, Shafqat Mehmood highlighted the importance of going digital and reveals how students will be able to apply for it from the comfort of their homes:

“Previously, the students used to apply at the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) office and stood in long queues and it was a very cumbersome process,t in addition to waiting in long queues for certificates, the students stood the risk of losing important documents during the process.”

While currently the online portal and mobile app are launched, Shafqat Mehmood ensured the availability of online payments soon associated with the app.

The best thing about this portal is that it will facilitate overseas students, as well as the overall process, was cumbersome for them.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training @Shafqat_Mahmood will launch IBCC E portal and Mobile APP for Equivalence. This app & Portal will facilitate overseas students as well. pic.twitter.com/AlFKNgYGLj — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) July 6, 2021

For now, the manual process will also be applicable and for some special cases will have to avail it. After the completion of the online application, the certificates will be delivered to students at their addresses.

