Iconic Nokia 6310 (2021) is on its Way- Here’s How it Looks Like

Do you remember Nokia 6310? Its 2021 version is on its way. HMD Global announced the two upcoming smartphones XR20 and C30 along with a new version of the Nokia 6310 (2021). 6310 was originally launched in 2002 and it landed as an iconic model since people loved it. Keeping in view its popularity, the company has decided to reboot this model giving it a modern body and futuristic features.

The new Nokia 6310 has a classic design and is colorful to attract people. The device comes with a numeric keyboard and navigation buttons. The original design came 2 decades back, so the changes in the design of the new model were evident. 6310 2021 model has a large curved colorful display which is approximately 2.8″ with 240 x 320 resolution. As expected the device comes with an FM radio.

The exterior of the phone is tough and can bear drops and bumps.