Iconic Nokia 6310 (2021) is on its Way- Here’s How it Looks Like
Do you remember Nokia 6310? Its 2021 version is on its way. HMD Global announced the two upcoming smartphones XR20 and C30 along with a new version of the Nokia 6310 (2021). 6310 was originally launched in 2002 and it landed as an iconic model since people loved it. Keeping in view its popularity, the company has decided to reboot this model giving it a modern body and futuristic features.
The new Nokia 6310 has a classic design and is colorful to attract people. The device comes with a numeric keyboard and navigation buttons. The original design came 2 decades back, so the changes in the design of the new model were evident. 6310 2021 model has a large curved colorful display which is approximately 2.8″ with 240 x 320 resolution. As expected the device comes with an FM radio.
The exterior of the phone is tough and can bear drops and bumps.
The phone runs on Nokia’s Series 30+ platform. It means it will not be accompanied by too many apps but it was also expected as the original one didn’t have much as well. Powered by Unisoc 6531F processor, users would be able to carry on some basic browsing and play snake kind of games. The feature phone will have 8MB of RAM and 16MB of storage, which is not a good figure however it can be increased by including a memory card slot of up to 32 GB.
The back of the device carries a camera of 0.3 MP and a flashlight. Nokia 6310 (2021) has an MP3 player and as far as its battery is concerned, it has a 1,150mAh battery which according to HMD Global can last for weeks on stand-by.
It is a big point as in this smartphone world, I can buy this phone as a second device due to its good battery.
