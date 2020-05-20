IFA will be the first ‘Tech Trade Show’ of 2020

After many cancelled tech trade shows, IFA 2020 set to be held in Berlin, Germany. Despite the ongoing pandemic, this event will take place in September. Though, this time it will look and organize differently than previously held shows due to COVID-19 locked down scenarios.

This time to make IFA 2020 operative yet possible, different measures have been taken to fulfill the SOPs set by the government. No such public appearance will be allowed more than 1000 people a day, also the number of invitations will be minimized. It will be easier for the organizers to manage crucial social distancing.

IFA Executive Director Jens Heithecker presented the plan for how to hold a safe IFA 2020 during an online press conference, which gave a positive summary of the re-imagined event. Heithecker said Berlin is one of Europe’s least affected cities by coronavirus and local authorities considered it safe for events with up to 5,000 attendees to take place.

The event will take place tentatively from September 3 to September 5th 2020 and the first confirmed guest speaker will be Qualcomm ‘s president Christiano Amon. The IFA display includes all consumer electronics products, ranging from smartphones and kitchen devices, TVs and audio equipment to smart home and wearables.

IFA 2020 would also offer a wide range of digital events for those who can’t (or would prefer not, given the state of the world) attend in person, which in terms of attendance will be far less restricted.

In a time when nearly any big in-person gathering has been forced to either fully abandon or dramatically reconsider how to deliver knowledge to consumers and companies, all eyes will be on IFA this fall as the first effort to host a tech based event in 2020.