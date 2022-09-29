Imran Ismail Launches Avalon City: First High-Tech Housing Society

According to the latest reports, the former Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail launched the latest real estate project on Wednesday. This project aims to transform the federal capital into an economic hub and center of business opportunities. The good piece of news is that Pakistan’s 1st tech-enabled housing project ‘Avalon City’ has finally arrived in the federal capital. So, be ready to redefine urban living for the 21st century.

Avalon City Islamabad Is The First Ever Technological City in Pakistan

Avalon City is definitely the future of real estate in the country. The new housing society is situated on the main Chakri Road, with easy accessibility from Chakri Motorway Interchange and the proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road. The best part for the investors is that the futuristically designed project is available at affordable prices right now with various plans. There will be four years payment plan that will include eight half-yearly payments or 40 monthly installments. However, a 15 percent down payment will have to be paid at the time of plot reservation. It will be the first purpose-built high-tech housing society that will be eco-friendly and ideal for safe and healthy living. In addition to that, the apartments will be constructed according to the latest design and on the philosophy of smart living and minimalism.

Former Governor Sindh and Chairman of the Avalon City, Imran Ismail is quite committed to this project. Even though he expressed a commitment to innovation, technology, and quality at the launch ceremony at a local hotel. Other prominent guests on the occasion included:

Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Tanvir Ilyas

Former Federal Minister Amir Mahmood Kiyani

Custodian of Eidgah Sharif Rawalpindi Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Aqeel Kareem Dhedhi, Mahmood Molvi

Imran Ismail shared the details of this prestigious project and that it will play an important role in the progression of infrastructure and high-end business matters in Pakistan. Furthermore, it would initiate viable transactions channeling wealth generation for the country. No doubt, this project will be a trendsetter in Pakistan’s real estate sector and will help the business community to make money in a clean and transparent manner.

The tech city in Pakistan is actually for the people who seek economic residencies with an environment-friendly approach. This huge project aims to provide the residents with various advanced technology solutions to solve their daily problems. The best part is that this project will also keep them entertained with advanced services that include 3D theatres, virtual theatres, Wi-Fi trees, electric bikes, and more tech-based smart living solutions. Isn’t it amazing?

