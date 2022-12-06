Imran Khan Serves Notice to Geo News in UK over Toshakhana claims

Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan has initiated legal proceedings against GEO TV in the United Kingdom for falsely accusing PTI’s chief of corruption over Toshakhana claims. This action is taken weeks after, GEO news talk show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, invited a businessman, Umar Farooq, the Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire who said he had proof of buying an expensive watch and three other Toshakhana gifts from Farhat Shahzadi, who is a close of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

After this show was aired, loads of criticism was done on Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and most media channels specifically GEO news started claiming that Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar allegedly sold an expensive Graff wristwatch from Toshakhaana. This expensive watch was gifted to Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to UAE-based businessman.

Following this, Imran khan has taken legal action against GEO TV Geo TV Limited pursuant to the Pre Action Protocol for Media & Communications Claims. GEO Tv is given a time span of 14 days to respond to Toshakhana claims.

Here’s what Imran Khan tweeted about it:

Had instructed lawyers in UK, incldng Leading Counsel,to start legal proceedings against Geo TV Limited pursuant to the Pre Action Protocol for Media & Communications Claims.A

formal letter of claim has been served today on Geo TV Limited in London & they have 14 days to respond — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 5, 2022

Other than this, when the Talk show with Khanzada was aired and social media was flooded with it, Styleout Watches, the Dubai-based company, whose watch was shown rejected rumors about selling or buying Toshakhana gifts.

Surprisingly, this company also revealed that some unknown person had approached them and asked to market this watch by using the company’s Instagram page for clarifying that the watch was being sold for USD250,000 which is baseles.

