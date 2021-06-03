The market of Chinese tech giant Huawei was dented when Google announced to withdraw its services from the company’s smartphones. Afterward, the majority of users around the world stopped purchasing Huawei’smartphones as Google services were not available. However, in order to tackle this, the company has rolled its own mobile operating system.

In a Fight for Survival, Huawei Rolls Out a New Operating System

According to Huawei, the new Harmony OS is packed with some great features and exploits the growing demand to seamlessly link devices called the “Internet of things”. However, analysts maintain that Huawei faces a big task ahead of acquiring enough app developers to devise software and content for the new operating system to keep users purchasing the company’s phones in a world market dominated by Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS.

Experts who have examined the new HarmonyOS claim it is based on elements of the Android Open Source Project. It is the same source code that is used to build Android and which Huawei and other companies remain free to use.

In an online launch event, Huawei revealed the first mobile devices pre-loaded with the new operating system. Wang Chenglu who is a lead developer said the new OS will see Huawei advance on the right trajectory as IoT development accelerates, spurred by new technologies such as intelligent vehicles and the origin of super-fast 5G connections. While talking to reporters, Wang said,

With HarmonyOS, we weren’t going to just produce another Android or iOS. It would be the same and have no consumer value. Our special features are what Android and iOS lack.”

Furthermore, Wang said that HarmonyOS smartphone users will be able to access files, documents, and other content on everything ranging from PCs to wearables and other smart devices.

