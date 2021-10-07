Infinix is all set to launch Hot 11s in Pakistan. While the company has not announced any date but according to reports it will launch in the Pakistani market this month. This device is a new edition to the Hot series and is the predecessor of Infinix Hot 10s. Initially, this device was debuted in China and India where it was a huge hit and now Pakistani will also be able to get their hands on it.

According to rumors, Infinix Hot 11s will land in Pakistan on October 18. The Hot 11s features a tall and huge screen. It will have a 6.78” IPS LCD with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and hits an FHD+ resolution. There is a hole punch in the middle of the display that has been trimmed to reach a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, 90Hz refresh and 180Hz sampling rate give a better and responsive visual experience. Also, the company has made the screen more protected with the addition of DinoRex glass protection.

Infinix Hot 11s to Launch in Pakistan soon

Hot 11s has a 12nm Helio G88 chipset and will have 4GB of memory and 64GB of internal storage. The addition of dual speakers provides surround sound. The device is by a 5000 mAh battery, providing 18W fast charging. Infinix promises 27 hours of video streaming and 17 hours of non-stop gaming out of a single charge. Isn’t it amazing?

The cameras are placed into an egg-like shaped design. Three lenses, featuring a 50MP wide f/1.6 lens is placed on this area. Infinix Hot 11s also has a rear-facing fingerprint scanner for fingerprint security. According to the leaks, the starting price at Rs. 24,999.

Also Read: Get ready to “Be Light”, Infinix INBook X1 series announced in Pakistan