INFINIX marks its place as the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan

Infinix has secured its position as the number one smartphone brand in Pakistan, as stated by a recent study conducted by IDC – a premier global market intelligence firm. It has quickly managed to gain 22.93% of the brand share in Pakistan’s smartphone industry in spite of being a relatively new emerging brand in comparison to its global tech competitors like Samsung, Oppo and Vivo.

In accordance to IDC’s “Handsets Summary Pakistan Q3 2020”, the graph shows factual evidence of the ascending growth of the brand despite the globally prevalent COVID-19 conditions. Since consumers now prefer avoiding physical contact, Infinix, which happens to be an actively online operating brand, held a competitive edge over its substitutes and acquired 30.4% of the market share in the second quarter of 2020.

Upon reaching this milestone, the CEO of Infinix, Pakistan, Mr. Joe Hu said, “We are overwhelmed with the support from our dedicated consumers this year. We will continue working towards our goal to give customers the best experience by bringing them innovative and unique designs, and play our part in the growth of the country’s economy.”

The premium smartphone brand has proven itself to be a company that has explicitly displayed its understanding of market dynamics and consumer behavior. It chooses to focus on R&D so that it can provide their customers with precisely what they need.