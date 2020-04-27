Infinix Note 7 to Offer High-End Gaming Processor G70

Infinix a leading smartphone brand have established a niche for themselves with their premium quality smartphones offering a lot more than just a good looking phones. Infinix has now captured the attention of all the gaming enthusiasts out there with its soon to be offering, the Infinix Note 7. Expecting for the phone to be launched in the country soon, what really caught our attention wasn’t the bigger Infinity O Display or that low-light video camera, it was the G70 processor that will undoubtedly multiply the gaming experience. The Media Tek Helio G70 processor is the most suitable one to support high-end gaming.

The processor will ensure high-speed performance and gaming experience like never before. It will be a virtual quality phone that will change the face of mobile phone gaming. You will also be able to execute several tasks all at once on your Note 7. The G70 will improve the overall performance and speed of the phone.

Note 7’s USP will be its high-speed processor. As compared to the other phones in the market that claim to have high-speed gaming experiences but fall short, Note 7 will be the best phone for all the gamers out there in a very nominal price. The phone will have high graphics and better resolution to transform you into the gaming world. Prepare to have your minds blown with the levels of interactivity that the phone will offer.

What to Expect?

But it’s not just going to be a powerful gaming smartphone. You can also expect a great camera and display from the device. You can use social media, click best quality pictures, download and play music, and send files all at the same time. This speed comes from its highly advanced processor that will improve the overall performance of the phone. With so many promising features, we can’t wait for the Infinix Note 7 to launch in Pakistan.