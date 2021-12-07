Infinix to introduce Limited Time Discount Offer on Zero X and HOT 11 series for the New Year
Following the massive success of its latest series of smartphone in Pakistan, Infinix is bringing the biggest, most exciting treat for its valued users ahead for the New Year. Infinix ZERO X and HOT 11 series will now be available on discounted prices at both online and offline stores nationwide. The sale has already gone live on Infinix’s official ecommerce partner Daraz.pk and also on Xpark where ZERO X Pro, ZERO X Neo, HOT 11S, HOT 11, HOT 11 Play and HOT 10 are available on slashed prices.
Below is a snapshot of the discounted prices:
|Handset Model
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|Infinix ZERO X Pro
|PKR 51,999
|PKR 49,999
|Infinix ZERO X Neo
|PKR 35,999
|PKR 33,999
|Infinix HOT 11
|PKR 24,999
|PKR 22,999
|Infinix HOT 11 S
|PKR 26,999
|PKR 24,999
|Infinix HOT 10 Play
|PKR 21,999
|PKR 20,000
The ZERO X and HOT 11 series have already garnered much praise since their introduction in the Pakistani market. Following are some excellent features these phones offer.
Infinix ZERO X series
Infinix ZERO X Pro features a 108 MP Moonshot camera with a 60X periscopic zoom, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS); ZERO X Pro can shoot everything easily no matter how far it is. While on the other hand Infinix ZERO X Neo comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 ultra game-play processor for a power packed user experience altogether.
Infinix HOT 11 series
Infinix HOT 11 is super-fast, with the MediaTek Helio G70 core processor and a 6.6” FHD+ color-accurate display. Infinix HOT 11 S includes an additional 50MP f/1.6 wide aperture camera and 5200mAh long-lasting battery, while the HOT 10 Play features a 6000mAh power marathon battery enough to last all day long.
Do not miss the chances to avail the fabulous discount this December on tailored Infinix devices, and add delight to this festive season!
