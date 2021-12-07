Infinix to introduce Limited Time Discount Offer on Zero X and HOT 11 series for the New Year

Following the massive success of its latest series of smartphone in Pakistan, Infinix is bringing the biggest, most exciting treat for its valued users ahead for the New Year. Infinix ZERO X and HOT 11 series will now be available on discounted prices at both online and offline stores nationwide. The sale has already gone live on Infinix’s official ecommerce partner Daraz.pk and also on Xpark where ZERO X Pro, ZERO X Neo, HOT 11S, HOT 11, HOT 11 Play and HOT 10 are available on slashed prices.

Infinix to introduce Limited time discount offer on Zero X and HOT 11 series for the New Year

Below is a snapshot of the discounted prices:

Handset Model Original Price Discounted Price Infinix ZERO X Pro PKR 51,999 PKR 49,999 Infinix ZERO X Neo PKR 35,999 PKR 33,999 Infinix HOT 11 PKR 24,999 PKR 22,999 Infinix HOT 11 S PKR 26,999 PKR 24,999 Infinix HOT 10 Play PKR 21,999 PKR 20,000

The ZERO X and HOT 11 series have already garnered much praise since their introduction in the Pakistani market. Following are some excellent features these phones offer.

Infinix ZERO X series

Infinix ZERO X Pro features a 108 MP Moonshot camera with a 60X periscopic zoom, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS); ZERO X Pro can shoot everything easily no matter how far it is. While on the other hand Infinix ZERO X Neo comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 ultra game-play processor for a power packed user experience altogether.

Infinix HOT 11 series

Infinix HOT 11 is super-fast, with the MediaTek Helio G70 core processor and a 6.6” FHD+ color-accurate display. Infinix HOT 11 S includes an additional 50MP f/1.6 wide aperture camera and 5200mAh long-lasting battery, while the HOT 10 Play features a 6000mAh power marathon battery enough to last all day long.

Do not miss the chances to avail the fabulous discount this December on tailored Infinix devices, and add delight to this festive season!

Check out? Infinix Note 11 Pro Takes Extended Ram One Step Further Instantly Increase Ram From 8GB to 11GB with One Click