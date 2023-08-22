Infinix has a new 5G smartphone in the pipeline called the Infinix Zero 30 5G. The brand has already teased a green-coloured vegan leather option for the device on its website. Now, the company has revealed more teasers on X. According to the teasers, Infinix Zero 30 5G will come with 4K 60FPS video recording capability.

The latest teaser unveils that the upcoming Zero 30 5G is set to arrive with a curved display, along with a noteworthy feature – 4K video recording at 60FPS. As per teasers and leaks so far, the Zero 30 5G will feature a 10-bit AMOLED 1,080 x 2,400p display with a 60-degree curvature. The rectangular camera module will have an LED flash, with Optical Image Stabilization. We currently do not know any details about the camera sensors.

Infinix Zero 30 5G Teasers Claim First 4K 60FPS Video Recording Capability

Check Also: Infinix joins hands with TESLA Science Centre fore-fronting All-Round FastCharge Technology in Pakistan

A Geekbench listing has revealed that the device could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and an Android 13-based operating system. This is all that we know so far about the phone yet.

Although the pricing of the smartphone is currently unclear. However, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo with Dimensity 1080 was launched for PKR 65,000. So, we can expect that the Zero 30 5G will also land around that price range.

The device will reportedly launch this month. So we will get more details in the coming days. Stay tuned.

See Also: Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series Earns Exceptional Reviews Amongst Tech Media Worldwide