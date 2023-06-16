Instagram is rolling out its Channels feature for broadcasting messages globally. Until now, the feature was available to select creators and users. Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on his channel. He also recommended a few channels like International Cricket Council (ICC), director Karen X. Cheng, influencer Michael Le, and artists Daniel Arsham.

Back in February, Instagram first launched the Channels feature to let creators share one-to-many messages with their fans. In May, Instagram introduced support for collaborators on Instagram Channels. Now the company is expanding this feature to more users.

Instagram Rolls Out its Channels Feature for Broadcasting Messages Globally

Check Also: Instagram Notes Get Music and Translation Features

If you want to use this feature, go to the DM section and see the “Suggested channels” section to look for the channels to join. Instagram says that these suggestions are based on “your interested, interactions with creators, and activity on Instagram.” You can also search for broadcast channels in the DM section.

Meta further announced another incoming feature. The company is testing question prompts for followers along with a dedicated channels tab in the inbox. The company is also testing tools for creators including setting a channel expiration date and time. They will be able to add a moderator to help manage members and share a link or preview to Stories in the near future.

Earlier this month, Meta also launched the Channels feature on WhatsApp. However, the aim of Channels on WhatsApp was to give local and global authorities and agencies a platform to connect with people.

See Also: Here’s the First Look At Instagram’s Upcoming Twitter Competitor