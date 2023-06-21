So far we can’t directly download reels from Instagram. You can only download your reels directly from the app. However, now, Instagram will let you download public reels directly from the app. The company’s head Adam Mosseri said on his Instagram broadcast channel that U.S.-based users will be able to download Reels to their camera roll. Users can do this by tapping on the share icon and then selecting the Download option.

Mosseri noted that Reels from only public accounts are eligible for download. Plus, public accounts can turn off the ability to download Reels.

Instagram Finally Allows Users to Download Public Reels

While Mosseri didn’t specify if there will be a watermark on the downloaded Reel. The picture posted by him showed that the downloaded video will show an Instagram logo along with the account name. Currently, Instagram has always allowed users to download their own Reels without a watermark from drafts.

In 2021, Instagram stopped promoting content with any watermark on videos. Last August, YouTube started including a logo-based watermark on downloaded Shorts to discourage cross-platform sharing. The move to let users download Reels could be a tactic to attract people to watch more content on the platform.

From the last few quarters, Reels were not getting the revenue as per expectations. During its Q1 2023 earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg said time spent on Instagram grew by 24% thanks to AI-powered Reels recommendations.

