A few days ago, WhatsApp announced Broadcast Channels that allow people, brands, and celebrities to send one-way messages to followers. Now, Instagram introduced the same one-way broadcast feature. This feature was first available on Telegram, which allowed people to send one-way messages in groups.

Instagram’s Broadcast Channels feature will roll out more broadly to users this month. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this feature and a rollout plan on his Broadcast Channel on Instagram. Until now, the feature was available for select content creators and celebrities. Now it will be available to everyone.

Instagram Introduces One-way Broadcast Feature Just Like WhatsApp

People can send messages to their followers. The followers can react to those messages and answer polls but can’t reply to messages. Along with text, users can broadcast audio, images, videos, and polls to their followers.

Additionally, this feature will soon be available on Facebook and Facebook Messenger. However, the company has not announced a release timeframe for those platforms yet.

