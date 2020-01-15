Finally, Instagram has started testing the direct messaging on web. Few users will be now able to access their DMs from Instagram’s website. That will be no doubt useful for businesses, influencers, and those who sends lots of DMs.

Instagram Finally Starts Testing Direct Messaging on Web

Instagram has allowed some users to use this feature just for testing purpose, but the company has confirmed that the official roll out for general public will come in the future. The direct messaging experience will be same through the browser as we are experiencing on mobile.

The company said in a statement:

“DMs, but make them desktop. We are currently testing Direct messaging on the web, so you can read and reply to your messages from wherever you are,”

Users will be able to create new groups or start a chat with anyone either from the DM screen or a profile page. You will like the message in a same way as your doing on the app by double-tap. Moreover, you will be able to share photos from the desktop, and check the total number of unread messages.

In case you enable notifications for the entire Instagram site in your browser, then you will also receive desktop DM notifications.

