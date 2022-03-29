We can see a slew of social movements around the globe today, some of which are constrained to a region or state while some are international. Social Media plays a significant role in making people aware of these movements. In this regard, Instagram revealed yesterday that it is developing a new feature that would make it easier for users to identify and support social causes directly through hashtags. When you search for specific hashtags linked with certain social movements, you’ll now see new options for supporting them.

Instagram is Developing a Feature to Support Social Movements

Once you’ve arrived at a hashtag page, click “Support” to learn more about that particular cause. There’s also a “Spread the Word” option that enables you to send a DM to your pals with the hashtag page. This new feature, according to the company, will make it easier to spread awareness for these social causes through a “Create a Fundraiser” button that can be used to start raising money for any cause as well.

In a blog post, the company remarked,

Today, we’re beginning to test a new feature that helps people find and support social movements on Instagram. Hashtags have long been a place where people discover new causes to support on Instagram, and now when you search for specific hashtags associated with certain movements, you’ll have the option to support them. People often come to Instagram to make their voices heard, elevate causes and bring communities together. They’re eager to support causes they hear about on Instagram and are always looking for new ways to take action — these updates will make it easier to do so.

Instagram is launching this new feature to select hashtags that show any social movements on Instagram. These include #BlackLivesMatter, #womensrights, #climatecrisis, etc. Furthermore, the company said that it asked a number of organizations, including the NAACP, GLAAD, AAJC, Hispanic Heritage Foundation, and Illuminative to choose the initial list of hashtags. Moreover, the company has plans to work with these organizations to improve the feature.

Check out? Instagram Story Feature will Soon Let Users Reply to Stories With Voice Messages & Images