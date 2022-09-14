As the biggest competitor of TikTok, Instagram is really trying hard to make its app more convenient and engaging. Now some latest reports have claimed that Instagram is testing a new monetization feature called Gifts. This new feature will give creators a new way to make money on Instagram. The test feature would enable creators to earn money through Reels.

Instagram is Testing A Monetization Feature For Creators Called Gifts

A Meta spokesperson has also confirmed that “this feature is an internal prototype and not testing externally.”

Some previous reports have already revealed that Instagram was developing the feature under the name “content appreciation.” However now, the company has changed the name of the feature. the feature would allow creators to toggle an option that will enable their fans to send them “Gifts.” Creators would also be able to check if they’re eligible for the feature under a new Gifts tab in their settings. Moreover, users would be able to send Gifts via a button displayed at the bottom of Reels.

This is not the first time, Instagram has already introduced Badges, a feature that allows users to show support to creators during a live video. Badges can cost $0.99, $1.99 or $4.99. When you purchase a badge during a live video, a heart icon appears next to your name in the comments.

However, it is unclear when this feature will actually be available for creators. But for sure, it will take a lot of time, as the feature is in internal testing. Maybe we get that feature in the second quarter of 2023.

