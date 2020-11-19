Here’s How to Search on Instagram Using Keywords

The photo-sharing app, Instagram keeps on launching new feature on and off . This time, Instagram is finally launching a new feature that every single user on the earth was waiting for. The company has announced that it is adding support for keywords searches, Slash Gear reports.

Instagram Will Finally Let You Search Using Keywords

The days of only being able to search content or other data using account names and hashtags is sometimes a real struggle. Until now, this was the only way to search for something on Instagram. This latest Instagram feature is first launching to English-speaking users in some of the countries, and it is still not confirmed at this time when keyword search will expand to other languages and countries.

The notable keyword search feature is introduced in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Every user is anxiously waiting to use this unique feature of the social media giant.

It is still unclear how the algorithms behind the latest Instagram functionality will work and show its users’ content. Though, a representative for Instagram said that the team considers “a number of factors” that include “The type of content, and captions when it was posted,” to display relevant results.

For instance, if a user wants to see the pictures of “Dogs,” he can search with that keyword rather than scrolling through tons of different hashtags in search of his required content. How Instagram will identify the content of search is still a mystery at this time.

Moreover, fancy and advanced machine learning algorithms will be used to provide high-quality search results to the users, and for now, only grid posts will be shown.

Besides this, the keyword search feature will be restricted at the beginning; users will be able to search “keywords” and “general interest topics,” as long as they don’t break Instagram’s provided rules and guidelines.

