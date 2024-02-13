Internet & Call Prices May Increase Substantially after this New Development

Recently, the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) announced a substantial increase in the annual renewal fee and new installation fees for Base Transceiver System (BTS) towers. According to a source, the annual renewal fee for BTS towers will be increased from PKR 50,000 to PKR 1.2 million and the fee for new installations will be increased to 1 million rupees. The motive behind the new development is to increase revenues.

The decision to increase the annual renewal fee has drawn attention from both telecom operators and residents. According to an MCI official, the decision was taken after meticulous consultations with telcos and other relevant stakeholders. He clarified that the new development will not interfere with the sharing arrangements between telecoms.

While answering concerns regarding the rationale behind the surge in fees, MCI officials emphasized the importance of aligning fees with contemporary market standards along with the cost of infrastructure maintenance. The revenue generated from such adjustments is anticipated to contribute significantly to enhancing the city’s infrastructure and services.

Moreover, the draft indicating the implementation of the new fee structure for BTS towers is said to be in its final stages, awaiting formal approval. MCI ensures that transparency will be maintained throughout the process, with opportunities for feedback and dialogue from the relevant stakeholders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new adjustment marks the first change in BTS tower fees since 2004, with MCI emphasizing the necessity of this update after almost two decades.