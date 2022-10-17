INTERPOL-Led Operation Takes Down Cyber Crime Organization ‘Black Axe’

According to the latest reports, the International Criminal Police Organization named, Interpol, has recently announced the arrests of 75 individuals as part of a coordinated global operation against an organized cybercrime syndicate, Black Axe. INTERPOL-Led Operation is taking down Cyber Crime Organizations nowadays.

INTERPOL-Led Operation Takes Aim At Cryptojacking

The agency stated that:

“‘Black Axe’ and other West African organized crime groups have developed transnational networks, defrauding victims of millions while channeling their profits into lavish lifestyles and other criminal activities, from drug trafficking to sexual exploitation”

The law enforcement effort, codenamed Operation Jackal, involved the participation of many countries. They include:

Argentina

Australia

Côte d’Ivoire

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Malaysia

Nigeria

Spain

South Africa

the U.A.E

the U.K.

the U.S.

Moreover, two of the alleged online scammers, who were arrested late last month in South Africa, are claimed to have orchestrated a variety of fraudulent schemes that netted them $1.8 million from victims. In addition to that, the probe led to 49 property searches, resulting in the seizure of 12,000 SIM cards and other luxury assets. They included residential property, three cars, and tens of thousands in cash. Moreover, it also intercepted €1.2 million in the bank accounts of suspects. Interpol’s Stephen Kavanagh stated:

“Illicit financial funds are the lifeblood of transnational organized crime, and we have witnessed how groups like Black Axe will channel money gained from online financial scams into other crime areas, such as drugs and human trafficking”

Many groups like Black Axe channel money from online scams into other crime areas. So, we need to be aware of such scams.

