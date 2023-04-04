iOS 17 Release Date – When to Expect it?

This year Apple will release iOS 17 but when? we will come to know in this article. Usually, Apple reveals its major new versions of iOS at the WWDC keynote and historically launches the first developer beta within hours. Then the first free iOS public beta usually launches some weeks later with the official public release following the fall iPhone event. In this article, we will tell you the expected release date of iOS 17 by taking an idea from history.
iOS 17 Release Date: Developer beta
Apple has made a tradition of releasing the first developer beta of each major iOS update the same day it announces the new software at its WWDC keynote. This year WWDC will kick off with the keynote on June 5. Most probably, the first iOS 17 developer beta will release shortly afterwards.
Here’s a look at the past five years of dev beta releases:
- iOS 16 developer beta 1: June 6
- iOS 15 developer beta 1: June 7
- iOS 14 developer beta 1: June 22 (delay due to pandemic)
- iOS 13 developer beta 1: June 3
- iOS 12 developer beta 1: June 4
iOS 17 Release Date: Public Beta:
The first iOS public beta typically arrives four to five weeks after the first developer beta launches in June. Historically that’s been between late June and early July.
Here’s a look at the last few years:
- 1st iOS 16 public beta: July 11, 2022 (after June 6 developer beta release)
- 1st iOS 15 public beta: June 30, 2021 (after June 7 developer beta release)
- 1st iOS 14 public beta: July 9, 2020 (after June 22 developer beta release)
- 1st iOS 13 public beta: June 24, 2019 (after June 3 developer beta release)
Most probably, we will get the first iOS public beta any time from July 9 to July 15.
Official Public Release
If Apple launches iPhone 15 in the week of September 11, we could see the new iOS officially launch the week of September 18.
Here’s a look at the last four years of iOS releases
- iOS 16: September 16, 2022 (after September 7 event)
- iOS 15: September 20, 2021 (after September 14 event)
- iOS 14: September 16, 2020 (after September 15 event)
- iOS 13: September 19, 2019 (after September 10 event)
